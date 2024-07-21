Man United Beat Rangers, Devils Want To Snap Arsenal Talent

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have played their second pre-season friendly this summer, beating Rangers 2-0 at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. It was a good game for Erik Ten Hag’s team filled with players we have not seen play for Man United on a regular basis, including some of the regulars, as well. Man United won thanks to goals from Amad Diallo and Joe Hugill, scored in the latter stages of the first half and midway through the second half, respectively.

It was interesting to see United come out with the new signing Leny Yoro in the lineup, playing at centre-back alongside Jonny Evans, who recently signed a new deal with the Devils. Andre Onana was in goal, Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, while youngster Sam Murray filled in at the opposite flank. Toby Collyer got the chance to start in central midfield alongside multiple Champions League winner Casemiro, with Mason Mount ahead of the duo in attacking midfield position. Amad Diallo was on the right flank, while Jadon Sancho got the opportunity on the left, following his recent return to the first-team. Up front was Ethan Weathley. In the second half, a whole lot of youngsters also got the chance, one of them being Hugill, the scorer of the second goal.

United’s opener came through Amad Diallo, who had been creating problems for Rangers down the right flank in the first half and he deserved to be on the scoresheet. Amad cut in from the right flank after getting the ball from Mount, before his shot crept into the bottom corner. After 70 minutes, United scored the second, as the young forward made a fierce strike following a through ball from Maxi Oyedele. The ball went in off the crossbar and into the back of the net. This was a positive performance for Ten Hag’s side, despite the fact most of these players will not have their role in United’s upcoming campaign. Yet, you never know whether someone will be able to impress like Kobbie Mainoo had last summer, before having the breakout season.

