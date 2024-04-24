CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Sheffield United

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and in this midweek match, Erik Ten Hag has been made to switch things around yet again. This is because Casemiro starts at centre-back alongside Harry Maguire due to lack of other options, while Diogo Dalot is once again moved to left-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka starting on the opposite flank. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo make up the central midfield partnership in the usual 4-2-3-1 system. Bruno Fernandes is the captain behind the lone striker Rasmus Hojlund, while the two wingers are Alejandro Garnacho on the left and Antony on the right. Plenty of eyes will be following the Brazilian and his performance tonight.