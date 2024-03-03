CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

The Manchester Derby is coming up soon and here is an unusual team Manchester United are set to play with. Erik Ten Hag chose a side without a real striker and with three central midfielders, so it will be interesting to see how they will line up. Andre Onana is in goal, Victor Lindelof is presumably the makeshift left-back, with Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane expected to be the centre-back partnership. Diogo Dalot is on the right. In front of them are Kobbie Maino, Casemiro and Scott McTominay, but the front three players are Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. It is expected that Rashford will be the lone striker, but we will have to see how the team will look on the pitch.