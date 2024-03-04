Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Manchester United approached the match against Manchester City with a tactical setup that diverged from their usual approach this season. Despite the eventual outcome, Erik ten Hag’s decision to adopt this strategy was entirely justified. In essence, this was a 4-2-4-0 formation, with Garnacho, McTominy, Fernandes and Rashford being the players up front, but none of them actually playing as a striker.

Recognizing they were unlikely to dominate possession at the Etihad, United opted for a defensive stance, prioritising solidity at the back and looking to exploit opportunities on the counterattack. This strategic choice was undeniably the right one given the circumstances. The plan yielded positive results for a significant portion of the match. However, the formidable talent of City’s Phil Foden ultimately proved decisive, as he demonstrated his ability to conjure goals seemingly out of thin air. United’s deviation from their usual style was a calculated gamble, and while it didn’t yield the desired outcome, it showcased a willingness to adapt and innovate in pursuit of success.

Onana Keeps Improving