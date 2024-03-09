CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are ready for another Premier League match in which the need for three points is great and here is the team for the task at hand. Andre Onana is in goal, while Raphael Varane will this time pair up with Jonny Evans in central defence. This is because Victor Lindelof moves to left-back due to lack of options in the position, with Diogo Dalot starting the right. It seems that United could play with three central midfielders this time around, as all of Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo get the nod. Bruno Fernandes will definitely be in front of them as the team’s captain, meaning Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have the potential to spearhead the attack together. Unusual, but let’s see what will United come up with this time.