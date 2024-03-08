Manchester United vs Everton – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are set to host Everton at Old Trafford this Saturday and here is everything you need to know ahead of an important Premier League encounter.

Team News

Talking about Manchester United, Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans have been given the green light by Ten Hag to take the field on Saturday, having shrugged off lingering injuries from before the Manchester derby. Despite this positive development, the return of key players like Rasmus Hojlund, along with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, remains targeted for United’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Liverpool on 17 March. In the meantime, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Mason Mount continue their rehabilitation in the treatment room. Young talent Kobbie Mainoo, who made his Premier League starting debut in the previous match against Everton, is anticipated to maintain his role in central midfield alongside Casemiro. Meanwhile, Ten Hag faces the decision of whether to deploy Victor Lindelof or Sofyan Amrabat at left-back, with the former likely to get the nod if Evans partners with Raphael Varane in central defence.

In Everton’s camp, Dele Alli (groin) and Arnaut Danjuma (ankle) continue to be sidelined due to injuries, while the availability of Idrissa Gueye (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf) hangs in the balance, with their fitness to be assessed just before the match. Lewis Dobbin, having recovered from an ankle ailment, made a cameo appearance in the previous match and is in contention to feature against United. However, the midfield trio of Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and former Red Devil, James Garner, is expected to remain unchanged. Ashley Young is vying for a starting spot at right-back against Ben Godfrey and Nathan Patterson. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been goal-shy in the Premier League since late October, is eager to reclaim his starting position upfront ahead of Beto.

Form Guide

Man United are hosting Everton on the back of a tough 3-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend. That means Ten Hag’s side lost their last two Premier League matches, with the 2-1 defeat against Fulham at Old Trafford coming before that. In between those losses was the 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, which gave United the chance to face Liverpool in the quarter-final next weekend. But before that big clash comes around, the Devils will have to play Everton, which they already defeated 3-0 at Goodison in the first half of the campaign.

Everton, on the other hand, are in terrible form. They were on a run of four consecutive wins mid-December, but since have won just one of their following 14 matches. These include losses to West Ham, Man City and Luton, as well as draws against Fulham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brighton. That is why Everton are still not safe from relegation, despite getting their points deduction reduced by the Premier League. Still, it seems that the Toffees are in a really bad moment at this point and that is something United should look to exploit.

Predicted Outcome

Considering Everton’s horrible form, we predict Manchester United will win 2-0, in a similar fashion to their previous encounter with the Toffees. United need a comfortable win after a couple of rocky weeks and this seems like a perfect opportunity for something like that.