Manchester United vs Brentford – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are back in Premier League action. After a poor match last weekend, a new chance for Erik Ten Hag’s team to redeem themselves is up for taking, as Brentford will be visiting Old Trafford. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Team News

There are good news for Erik Ten Hag in terms of the players he will be able to count on. All of Raphael Varane, Marcel Sabitzer, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are ready to play and will give the Dutchman much more options with the lineup he will choose. Still, there are those who are unavailable, such as Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksena and Tom Heaton. The three of them have issues with their ankle injuries, while Donny van de Beek is still recovering from his knee injury. And then there is Casemiro, whose four-game match ban is still preventing him from playing, meaning Ten Hag will have to find different solutions in midfield. It remains to be seen what is going on with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who missed the last game due to illness.

On the other hand, there should not be many problems for Brentford. Vitaly Janelt still has knee problems, while Keane Lewis-Poter is unlikely to play due to the same issue. Kristoffer Ajer has a calf injury, but that should be about it. Shandon Baptiste is returning from a one-game ban and manager Frank will have good options to pick from for this match.

Form Guide

Manchester United are without a win in their last three Premier League matches, getting a solitary point in the process. Among the two losses they encountered in the league, there was the appalling 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle two days ago, and then there was the catastrophic 7-0 result against Liverpool in early March. There have been wins in between, such as the one against Fulham before the international break, or the 4-1 dispatching of Real Betis in the Europa League. But it is in the Premier League that United have shown grave problems when playing away from home against some of the stronger teams in the league. With 50 points, they are behind Newcastle on goal-difference and are in the top four with just a point more than Tottenham, although with a game in hand. That is not ideal.

Brentford, on the other hand, are not in the great moment either. They were on a run of six matches in all competitions, before they lost to Everton. They defeated Southampton 2-0 and then had chances to beat both Leicester and Brighton. Those mathes ended 1-1 and 3-3, so Brentford are losing their steps in a potential fight for a place in Europe. Clearly, that was never something they expected, but considering the likes of Brighton and Aston Villa are also in that fight, it is still a dream they will try to fulfil. All of their results this season – especially the 13 draws in 28 matches – will make them a tough opponent for United.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat Brentford 2-1. It will not be an easy match for the Devils, but their great results at home this season should continue, earning the team a much needed win after a poor run of results in the league.