CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle United

Manchester United are back in action after the international break and they are at St James’ Park. In the League Cup final rematch, Erik Ten Hag chose David De Gea in goal, with the usual centre-back partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw remain the best full-back options and it is them who start. In midfield, Scott McTominay partners with Marcel Sabitzer, while Bruno Fernandes is in front of them, in his favourite attacking midfielder position. Antony is on the right wing, Marcus Rashford on the left, while Wout Weghorst gets another chance at redemption in attack, to prove his worth.