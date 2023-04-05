CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brentford

Manchester United are in need of getting back to their winning ways and this is the team that will try to do it against Brentford. David De Gea is as usual in goal, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane expectedly as the two centre-backs. Luke Shaw is on the left and Diogo Dalot on the right, to complete the back four. But there are interesting changes up front. Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer will pair up in central midfield, with Bruno Fernandes in front, in the number 10 role. Jadon Sancho starts on the left wing, and not Marcus Rashford, who seems to start as the sole striker, ahead of Wout Weghorst. On the right wing will be Antony who will hope to make a bigger impact in this match.