Manchester United 1-0 Brentford: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United are back to their winning ways in the Premier League. After a poor loss to Newcastle last weekend, United made sure they got their revenge on Brentford, following a catastrophic loss in the first half of the season. This time, only one goal was needed, courtesy of Marcus Rashford, whose goal after 27 minutes of play settled the score and gave Erik Ten Hag’s team three vital points. Here is what we learned from this match.

Rashford Gets Back To Scoring

This is the best season in Marcus Rashford’s career, but in the past month or so, he was not at his best in terms of goalscoring. Looking at domestic competitions, he was without a goal since the League Cup final in late February, going on a stretch of five matches without netting. Those five included the three league games in which United failed to win – and score any goal at all – but now he was United’s hero again. He scored the only goal from close range, but was also a danger in other aspects throughout the game, after starting as the sole striker. After criticism he earned against Newcastle, this was a good way for him to respond.

Ten Hag Gives Bruno A New Role

Erik Ten Hag often finds new ways to make surprises and his starting lineup seemed as he only moved Rashford upfront instead of Wout Weghorst. But on the pitch, it quickly became obvious that Bruno Fernandes started in central midfield, while Marcel Sabitzer moved into his more advanced position. This gave Bruno a chance to dominate the ball from deeper areas. He was everywhere on the pitch, he made 114 touches and made three key passes for his teammates. He completed seven out of nine long balls from those deeper areas, showing he can offer something more to United. While this is not going to become his main position, Ten Hag showed he is not shy of making changes when he is lacking options in midfield.

Shaw Gets Injured On A Milestone Night

This was supposed to be a great night for Luke Shaw, who was playing his 250th match for Manchester United, after he recently signed a new contract with the club. But then after 24 minutes he first earned a yellow card, before getting substituted after 37 minutes due to an injury. It remains to be seen whether Ten Hag did this for precaution or there is something more serious. Hopefully this will not keep Shaw out of action for long, as he has shown this season how valuable he is.

United Back In Top Four

With this win, United’s first one in the league since 19 February, the team is back in top four. Newcastle also defeated West Ham 5-1, meaning they are still in third ahead of United only on goal difference. Tottenham remained in fifth with three points less than United and a game in hand. Considering their chaotic season so far, United are in a great position to qualify for Champions League. Still, it is clear that Ten Hag’s team’s problems most of the time lay in their away matches.