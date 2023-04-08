CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are once again in Premier League action and here is the team which will take on Everton in the early kick-off. David De Gea starts in goal, but there is a change in central defence, as Harry Maguire starts ahead of Raphael Varane, playing alongside Lisandro Martinez. Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the two full-backs, while it will be interesting to see how will the midfield come out. Scott McTominay is in central midfield, while it Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes will take the other two positions, possibly even with the Austrian being in the number 10 role. Jadon Sancho and Antony get on the two wings, while Marcus Rashford once again plays as the soie striker, with Wout Weghorst losing his place in the team.