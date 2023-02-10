The 2023 Marcus Rashford – On The Verge Of His Best Ever Season

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have ended their 13-match winning streak at Old Trafford on Wednesday, after their 2-2 draw against Leeds United. It was one of those matches where a couple of things merged together to make it harder for Erik Ten Hag’s side, from a poor start of the both halves, to Marcus Rashford being deployed on the right wing for the majority of the match.

But as soon as United’s best player this season moved back to his favoured left flank, things changed – United scored the first goal via Rashford himself, before Jadon Sancho’s equaliser. That was Rashford’s 21st goal of the campaign in all competitions, which means he is already one goal away from his best every goals tally. And we are still not at the halfway mark of February.

Rashford has 12 goals in the Premier League, five in the League Cup, three in the Europa League and one in the FA Cup. The Devils are still active in all four competitions, and Rashford’s output is bound to keep bringing United plenty of joy. So what has happened this season to make Rashford so much more lethal and reliable?

What Are The Numbers Saying About Rashford?

A look at the numbers shows us Rashford is this season scoring and getting into goalscoring chances like almost no other Premier League winger or attacking midfielder. With 12 goals from 8.7 expected goals, he is overperforming it, showing his improved finishing. He has 0.52 non-penalty goals for every 90 minutes he spends on the pitch, which puts him in the 97th percentile among the Premier League players in his position. All of this comes from 2.82 shots per match, which is a good amount, but is not at the very top.

This further highlights his elite finishing is what sets him apart this season – Rashford seems more focused and confident when in front of the goal. He is more efficient. Also, he is getting in better chances than in recent years – his expected goals per 90 minutes (excluding penalties) sits at 0.41, which is already up there with the 0.44 he had in 2018-19, when he finished the season with his career record of 17 Premier League goals. He seems bound to break his personal best this season.

What Rashford has also benefited from is the fact that this team is more balanced, with a stronger core in midfield, especially when both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen had been on the pitch. Bruno Fernandes and Rashford have a great connection, while the lack of Cristiano Ronaldo’s declining aura on the pitch also helps.

He Can Still Grow In Years To Come

It is notable that Rashford’s creativity for others has been lacking compared to other wingers. But his role for United this season has been close to that of a second striker being deployed on the wing – his job is not to create for others as that would be expected of many left wingers in other teams. That is why shot-creating actions of just 2.41 per 90 minutes puts him among the worst players in his position in the league. Rashford’s statistic profile this season reminds of Son Heung Min, although he is closer to the goal than the Korean has been this season. With 5.30 touches per 90 minutes in the attacking penalty area, United’s homegrown boy is getting close to the most important action. There is still plenty of space for Rashford to improve, but at 25, he is on the verge of recording his best season ever, both from a subjective perspective, but also from the statistical point. He can only grow from here and United with him.