Leeds United vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

After a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Old Trafford, Manchester United are set to play the same team in the Premier League just four days later. This time, the match is to be played at Elland Road and here is everything you need to know.

Team News

Maybe Leeds got a point at Old Trafford, but they lost Luis Sinisterra in that match, as he had a hamstring strain just eight minutes into the match. Also, Pascal Struijk got a concussion following a challenge from Marcus Rashford, and it looks from the out of it that both of these players will miss out on the Sunday match. But there are other problems for them. The likes of Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Archie Gray are all out of contention for the match, while Marc Roca and Liam Cooper are yet to be looked at before the match, to see whether they are ready.

As for Man United, they will once again be without Casemiro. This will be the second of his three-game ban, and midfield issues are running deeper than that. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are still injured, with Scott McTominay also unable to help out. This will mean Fred and Sabitzer are probably going to start in midfield again, while Anthony Martial is set to miss out due to a hip problem. Antony has had a problem with his leg and Aaron Wan-Bissaka with illness, so both of them are yet to be confirmed whether they can or cannot be in contention to play on Sunday.

Form Guide

Apart from the last match against Leeds, Man United are in great form. They were on a streak of four wins, three of which came in the two cup competitions. The 2-1 against Crystal Palace was an important one to get the Red Devils into the third place in the Premier League standings, but then the 2-2 draw happened against Leeds. Now, Erik Ten Hag’s side will have their chance for a revenge just four days later, which is a rare opportunity. That match against Leeds could have gotten Man United equal on points with Man City, which would have been another great reminder of the improvements this team has made this season.

As for Leeds, they were definitely happy to get a point from their trip to Old Trafford, but considering they had a two-goal lead at the hour mark, they definitely had the feeling they could have won. But apart from that feel-good factor, Leeds are still in trouble. They are without a Premier League win since 5 Novemeber and the 4-3 victory against Bournemouth. That was a week before the World Cup break kicked in and although they did have some tough matches in the meantime, sitting in and around the relegation zone has not been fun for their fans.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the way the first match went, we should expected the Devils to go into the game much stronger this team, making sure no surprises catch them this time around. That is why we predict Manchester United will get a 2-1 win against Leeds.