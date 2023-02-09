Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are done with their winning streak as the Red Devils drew 2-2 at Old Trafford against Leeds United. In the first of the two matches against the same rival in the same week, Erik Ten Hag’s team did not manage to get the much needed three points, after poor starts to the both halves had cost them.

Wilfried Gnonto gave Leeds leed in the first minute, with the goal afterwards confirmed by VAR. But then Raphael Varane’s own goal in the third minute of the second half made it an even bigger task for the Red Devils. However, Ten Hag’s team managed to stage a comeback, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and, after a long while, Jadon Sancho. Still, this was not enough to get a victory, with the two teams having to settle for a draw.

Man United Slip Up At Old Trafford

After 13 matches and 13 wins at Old Trafford, the great streak is over. Ten Hag’s side had won every single match at home since the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United in mid-October. And there has been a lot of matches at home – it even sounds incredible this was already the 14th at Old Trafford in the span of less than four months, with the World Cup being played out in the meantime. But this poor start from United ultimately cost them the streak. It was a poor start which reminisced of some of the old days, but those things happen. After all, United fans can hardly say anything to the players, considering the wins they watched at this stadium in the past four months.

Rashford Must Remain On The Left

This match was a good reminder for the Devils that they must always start strong, but it was also a reminder to Ten Hag that trying to fit in other players at the expense of his best players is not a good idea. That is what happened with Marcus Rashford, who was switched to the right wing, so that Alejandro Garnacho could start on the left. But the youngster had a poor performance before he was substituted at the hour mark, while Rashford was inefficient on the right. With Facundo Pellistri’s substitution instead of Garnacho, not only the Uruguayan made the Premier League debut, but Rashford was moved back to the left. Three minutes later, he scored United’s first goal of the night, getting the team back into the match.

Jadon Sancho Announces His Return With A Goal

And finally, Jadon Sancho is back. The young Englishman was the person everyone has waited to see in action for months, following his poor fitness shape. After working on his own and then slowly being reintegrated in the first team, Sancho had to wait for his turn to help the team. And help he did, after coming on in the last 30 minutes of the match. His spark was necessary and then he also scored the goal which tied the match at 2-2. This was Sancho’s first goal since September and a good sign that Ten Hag’s decision making around Sancho’s return to the team could be vindicated in the following weeks as well.