Manchester United vs Leeds United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are about to face Leeds United in two Premier League matches in the same week. The oddity of the schedule means Erik Ten Hag’s side will face Leeds on Wednesday night at Old Trafford, before playing against the same side on Sunday away at Elland Road. Here is everything you need to know before the relegation-threatened side come to Manchester.

Team News

Man United will have their problems for the starting lineup ahead of the match. Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace means he will have to serve a three-match ban, and this one against Leeds will be the first of them. In midfield, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek will remain injured for a longer while, while Scott McTominay has had his problems due to which he will try to build fitness before being 100 per cent ready. This suggests Marcel Sabitzer could get his full debut, playing alongside Fred. Anthony Martial is once again out, after missing out on the Palace game, while it remains to be seen whether freshly recovered Diogo Dalot will get the nod at right-back, ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

As for Jesse Marsch’s side, the likes of Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Sonny Perkins will all be out of contention due to various injuries. Truth be told, there are some good news for Leeds, with Robin Koch serving his ban, while Weston McKennie could make his first start since joining the team from Juventus.

Form Guide

Man United had a couple of hiccups in January, but they are now hitting their stride again. The Devils have won their past four games, three of which came at Old Trafford. Two wins against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup meant a comfortable path towards the big final at Wembley later this month, while a 3-1 win over Reading was never in question in the FA Cup. Last weekend, United also climbed into third in the Premier League standings with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace, sitting just three points behind champions Manchester City. All of this could be on the line against Leeds in first of the two games in five days.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are far from a good moment. Jesse Marsch’s side have only two wins since the restart of the season in late December, but both of those wins came in the FA Cup, against sides from lower divisions – Cardiff City and Accrington Stanley. But in the league, they have won just four points in seven games, including losses to Forest, Aston Villa and Man City. Among the draws were a couple of games they could have won – against West Ham and Brentford. Now, they are in 17th place with as many points as relegation-threatened Everton in 18th. No wonder Marsch is under pressure.

Predicted Outcome

Considering United’s impeccable home form, great recent results overall and Leeds’s struggles in the Premier League, it is clear that the Devils are big favourites to beat their big rival. We predict Manchester United will get a 3-1 win against Leeds, mostly thanks to the inspired Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. With another Leeds game coming up next weekend, a strong performance in first of the two matches could help out massively.