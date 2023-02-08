CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leeds United

Manchester United are about to play their first match against Leeds this week and there are some expected changes in Erik Ten Hag’s side. Casemiro is out due to suspension, forcing Marcel Sabitzer in the starting lineup, for his full debut. He will play alongside Fred, in front of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in central defence. Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are the full-backs, as the Portuguese returns to full fitness. David De Gea is as usually in goal, while Bruno Fernandes is the captain behind the striker Wout Weghorst. Marcus Rashford starts on one of the wings, while Alejandro Garnacho replaces Antony on the other.