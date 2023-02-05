Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have played their first Premier League match in a while and it is an important 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. Erik Ten Hag’s team earned their 13th consecutive win at Old Trafford, thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a Marcus Rashford tap in. Those two goals gave United a nice lead, which was halved following Casemiro’s straight red card. Jeffrey Schlupp scored the goal for the visitors from London, but the Devils managed to see the game out and get the three points.

Rashford Keeps Scoring

It is incredible that this was Rashford’s already 13th match for Man United since the World Cup and against Palace he had his 11th match in which he had a clear contribution of scoring or at least assisting. One of the two matches where he failed to do that was against Palace at Selhurst, but now he was in the right place at the right time to get the most out of a sitter from close range. But still, this Rashford performance should also be commendable for the way how he keeps finding ways to score a goal. It does not have to always be the flashy strike as it was against Arsenal. He is the man United can rely on week in, week out, and that is why this is his season for coming of age.

Casemiro Sees Red In A Big Blow

It was terrible news for Man United remained with 10 men on the pitch, following the red card Casemiro earned. At first, the referee did not see the incident when Casemiro took an opposing played with both hands by his neck. The VAR footage was enough to send him off and this could be a huge blow for Ten Hag’s side. He could easily miss even three games following the incident and with the injuries of Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, as well as Scott McTominay’s problems, Marcel Sabitzer will be needed to quickly settle in and replace the Brazilian.

Martial Out Yet Again

Whenever Anthony Martial scores a goal, it seems like a problem is looming. Following his strike against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, the French forward was once again left out of the squad, as he apparently had another injury setback. That is now too many setbacks this season to even count them, and this has been going on for years. While there has always been plenty of potential in Martial, it seems like this could be the drop which will once and for all show to Ten Hag that he could not be relied upon come next season.

Devils Getting Closer To The Top

And finally, Manchester United’s win and Newcastle’s draw means the Devils are now in third place in the Premier League standings. Not only that, but losses of Arsenal against Everton and Man City against Spurs means United are getting closer to the top. They are just three points behind Pep Guardiola’s champions and eight points behind league leaders (with a game in hand compared to Arsenal). While no one at United will be losing time thinking about some kind of title race, it is important for everyone at the club to see things are going in the right direction and that the gap to the very top could be closing.