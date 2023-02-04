CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United are ready to return to Premier League action and Erik Ten hag chose his starting lineup. It is a pretty expected one, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane leading the back four ahead of David De Gea, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw in the two full-back positions. Casemiro is in central midfield partnered with his compatriot Fred, due to Christian Eriksen’s recent injury. Marcus Rashford will provide danger on the left wing, as usual, with Antony on the right and Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role. The Portuguese is also the captain, while Wout Weghorst is the starting striker.