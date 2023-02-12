News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leeds

February 12, 2023 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and back again against Leeds United. This time, there is a different starting lineup, with Jadon Sancho starting on the right and Marcus Rashford returning to the left wing at the expense of Alejandro Garnacho. Luke Shaw is at centre-back this time around alongside captain Harry Maguire, which means Tyrell Malacia is at left-back. Everything else remains the same – David De Gea is in goal, Diogo Dalot at right-back and Marcel Sabitzer and Fred in central midfield. Bruno Fernandes is just ahead of them, while Wout Weghorst once again spearheads United’s attack.

