CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leeds

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and back again against Leeds United. This time, there is a different starting lineup, with Jadon Sancho starting on the right and Marcus Rashford returning to the left wing at the expense of Alejandro Garnacho. Luke Shaw is at centre-back this time around alongside captain Harry Maguire, which means Tyrell Malacia is at left-back. Everything else remains the same – David De Gea is in goal, Diogo Dalot at right-back and Marcel Sabitzer and Fred in central midfield. Bruno Fernandes is just ahead of them, while Wout Weghorst once again spearheads United’s attack.