CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicester City

Manchester United are ready for another Premier League challenge after the tough trip to Barcelona. David De Gea starts in goal again, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof leading the back four as the two centre-backs. On either side of this duo are Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw. Fred and Marcel Sabitzer are expectedly the two central midfielders, as Casemiro is finishing up with his three-match ban. Bruno Fernandes moves to the right wing, with Wout Weghorst moving back and slotting into his place as an attacking midfielder. That means Marcus Rashford is moved up top, freeing up the space for Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing.