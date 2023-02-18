Manchester United vs Leicester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back from Barcelona and ready for another match in their hectic schedule. Leicester City are coming to Old Trafford and this will be a big test for the team who is set to play Barcelona once again next Thursday. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash with the Foxes.

Team News

Casemiro got himself a good run at Camp Nou on Thursday, but he will be out of this game, as he is set to serve the last match of his domestic three-match ban for violent conduct. The Brazilian will be missed, although he will be back next Sunday for the League Cup final. Antony, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek all remain out of contention for the meeting against Leicester, as their injuries will keep them sidelined. This is all pretty much the same situation as it was before the Barcelona trip.

As for Leicester, they should not have so many problems with their starting lineup. Former Man United defender Jonny Evans will miss the match, while full-backs Ryan Bertrand and James Justin are injured for the long-term and will not be able to help out. Apart from that, things are looking better for the Foxes – Youri Tielemans is set to return after missing out on the Tottenham match with a calf injury, while Boubakary Soumare is also returning after a two-month spell on the sidelines.

Form Guide

Since the loss at Arsenal on 22 January, Man United swiftly returned to putting in the expected results. Ten Hag’s team is already back in the business and after reaching the League Cup final and the FA Cup fifth round, they did have one small hiccup in the Premier League. It was the 2-2 draw against Leeds at Old Trafford 10 days ago that was unexpected, but just four days later they defeated the same team, away from home. This midweek was not an easy one for United, who went to Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg, getting an exciting 2-2 draw. United could have even won the game, but the style of performance will definitely be another morale boost to Ten Hag’s squad.

Leicester, on the other hand, got out of their poor run of just one win and five losses in seven games. They ended that bad streak with the 1-0 win at Walsall in the FA Cup, but then they went to score four goals in two consecutive Premier League matches. First, it was the 4-2 win at Aston Villa, before last weekend’s thrashing of Tottenham (4-1), Now they will have to face United, before hosting Arsenal next weekend. The Foxes are currently in 14th place with 24 points.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will beat Leicester 2-1 in this match. United’s home form has been impeccably for months, save for the last Leeds match, while the team is also in great form, despite the problematic injuries. Leicester are a dangerous opponent and they have shown that in the last two games, but scoring eight in the last 180 minutes of Premier League football should not be something they should be able to keep up at Old Trafford.