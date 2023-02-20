Manchester United 3-0 Leicester City: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United record another brilliant win in the Premier League, as this time they comfortably brush Leicester City aside, in a convincing 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Once again, the Theatre of Dreams was the stage for the brilliant Marcus Rashford, who not only continued his world class form, but scored the first two goals of the day, one in each of the two halves. When Rashford doubled the lead after 56 minutes, it became clear who would come out on top, before Jadon Sancho scored five minutes later, just quarter of an hour after coming on in the second half.

Rashford Is World Class

It is now becoming ridiculous just how often we have to praise Marcus Rashford. We have to, because Man United’s star is not giving us any option. He is now scoring week in week out, adding two against Leicester to his amazing tally. He has 16 goals in the last 17 matches and he is already by far having the best season in his career. And we are still in February. Against Leicester, he proved he can be branded a world class player without the shadow of a doubt. Rashford even managed to stop himself from shooting for a hat-trick, just before the third goal, as he opted to pass the ball to Sancho. who would go on to score at the end of the move. A big sign of maturity from Rashford.

Ten Hag’s Tweaks Work

Erik Ten Hag is not a manager shy of making changes to his team and tweaking things tactically before finding something that works. That is what he did again, moving Weghorst in a more withdrawn role behind Marcus Rashford. He moved his best goalscorer to play as the striker, he also made way for Bruno Fernandes to shine on the wing, while also managing to get the most out of Jadon Sancho in the second half, when he came on to play on the left wing. These switches might not be permanent but last for just a handful of matches, but it shows just how wise Ten Hag can be to get the most out of the squad that still has plenty of space to improve.

Casemiro To Return For A Massive Week

And finally, this was the last of three matches Casemiro had to sit out in domestic competitions. After missing on the two Leeds games, the Brazilian was out of contention here as well and it is brilliant to see how United fared without his presence. This means he will be fresher for the Barcelona match on Thursday, when the Spanish giants arrive at Old Trafford. He is well used to playing Barcelona from his time at Real Madrid and also he will be ready to face Newcastle United in the League Cup final next Sunday. This highlights just how massive of a week is coming up for Man United and with Casemiro fresh and ready to dig deep, this will be a great thing for the entire team.