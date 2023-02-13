Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United: Three Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United did not do their best last midweek against Leeds United at Old Trafford, getting a solitary point against a team struggling around the relegation zone, but their second match-up in the span of four days brought out a better result. Man United defeated Leeds 2-0 at Elland Road on Sunday, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. But both of those goals came after the 80th minute and that encapsulates well that United did have problems in this match once again. Leeds were probably the team which created some of the best chances in the game, but thanks to a great David De Gea performance, the Devils ended the match with a clean sheet as well, claiming important three points.

Summerville Gives Devils A Hard Time

This was a really good match for Crysencio Summerville, Leeds’ right winger, who will, truth be told, not be able to say he had done more than just make United struggle. Leeds’ energetic winger was giving trouble to United on that flank, putting Tyrell Malacia in all sorts of problems throughout the match. That was especially obvious in the early stages of the match, when the Devils did not start as well as they had hoped and Summerville had two really good opportunities. Thanks to a defensive mistake in the second half, Summerville had another chance denied by De Gea, bringing his tally to three shots on target and three completed dribbles. Not something Erik Ten Hag will be happy about.

Rashford Keeps On Delivering

What can we say about Marcus Rashford at this point? It seems that after every single match, there is something new this man has done, some new record he broke, some other streak he continued pushing forward. This time, he scored another goal with a header, after 80 minutes of play. He was in the right place at the right time, continuing his amazing form following the World Cup. It could be said that Rashford is one of the most in-form players in the world right now, if the one at the very top. Overall, this match was not his best in terms of everything he had done apart from the goal – but that is the thing, nowadays, Rashford seems to be finding ways to score even when he is not putting his very best performances out there.

Clear Difference Between Shaw And Malacia

Another player deserving of a mention here is Alejandro Garnacho, who scored the second goal of the match, following a poor performance in the first Leeds encounter four days prior. This time he managed in a limited time on the pitch to do much more, but we must also take a look at the Tyrell Malacia – Luke Shaw situation. Malacia started at left-back with Shaw being switched to centre-half for this match, but the Dutchman was unable to bring much to the table in attack. In defence, he struggled against Summerville, too. But in the last half hour, Lisandro Martinez replaced Malacia, meaning Shaw was moved back to his original position. It was from there that Shaw went forward and created the first goal with a lovely cross for Rashford. It was again Ten Hag’s good substitutions and tactical switches that allowed United to get the three points.