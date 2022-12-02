Man United Players At The World Cup: Casemiro Rested, Pellistri Eliminated

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United players are still at the World Cup, trying to put their mark on the tournament in Qatar. We recently came to a conclusion that United players are doing really well at this tournament and that could pretty much still be the case. However, some of our players were rested in the final round of group stage matches, while Facundo Pellistri is the new Man United player whose team was eliminated at this stage of the competition. Here is everything that happened on Friday, with our players put in focus.

Portugal Lose But Qualify Top Of Their Group

While there were no Man United players in action on Thursday, this Friday brought us far more interesting matches. In fact, Portugal’s game against South Korea was only first of the three featuring national teams with Man United players called up. Portugal lost to South Korea 2-1 in what ultimately did not hurt them much, considering they still ended up top of their group. Fernando Santos decided to make quite a few changes to his starting eleven, meaning Bruno Fernandes did not get a single minute on the pitch, earning a well deserved rest following two goals and two assists he enjoyed against Urugay and Ghana. On the other hand, Diogo Dalot played full 90 minutes and did well, while now former United player Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in the second half, after he was guilty for Korea’s first goal – when he turned his back to a ball following a set piece.

Brazil Follow The Portugal Blueprint

A glance at Brazil’s final group stage match is almost identical to the one Portugal played against South Korea. That is because Brazil also lost their final match after winning the first two. This happened to them against Cameroon, whose late stoppage time goal was not enough for them to qualify, due to Switzerland’s win against Serbia. Obviously, Brazil made changes as well and as many as three Man United players started the match. Fred was in central midfield with Fabinho in a classic 4-2-3-1 formation. Antony was on the right wing, while United loanee Alex Telles started at left-back. None of the three of them finished the match. Marquinhos replaced Telles after 54 minutes due to his injury, Fred came of right afterwards to give his spot to Bruno Guimaraes, while Raphinha played for the final 11 minutes instead of Antony. Casemiro was rested and did not play a single minute in this match. Brazil will now face South Korea in the round of 16.

Uruguay Win Yet Are Still Eliminated

And finally, there was Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana, thanks to Andrew Ayew’s missed penalty and a brace frm Giorgian De Arrascaeta. This win would have been enough for Uruguay to finish second in their group and qualify, had there not been South Korea’s win against Portugal. This way, Uruguay were eliminated on goals scored, while Facundo Pellistri was unable to make his mark on the match in the third match as well. He started the match again, this time on the right flank of a more classic 4-4-2 formation, but was replaced 66 minutes into the match, after he failed to bring much in attack. Unfortunately, Uruguay go home and will not be happy with how the tournament went for this aging side.