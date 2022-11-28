Bruno And Casemiro Lead Portugal And Brazil To The Round Of 16

Embed from Getty Images

Things are happening fast at the World Cup in Qatar, as two teams have already been eliminated from the tournament and lost their chance to reach the round of 16. With three teams qualified for the next round with two starting wins, this means 27 teams are battling it out for the remaining 13 places and these places will get to a conclusion only after the final round of group stage matches. But of those three teams to reach the round of 16, not only does all of them have at least one Manchester United player in their squad, but the last two to arrive there on Monday night did so with a big help of Man United stars. Those teams are Brazil and Portugal.

Casemiro Wins Brazil Important Match

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 last Thursday and they knew that a win against Switzerland on Monday would qualify them for the next round. It was a tough match for one of the main favourites in Qatar, as the Swiss have proven time and time again they are an organised bunch who know what they are supposed to do against stronger opposition. But Brazil did not want to get a draw against them like they did four years ago in Russia. After Vinicius Junior’s goal was disallowed for offside, the feeling that a 0-0 will have to suffice started to creep in. But then Man United’s very own Casemiro managed to be in the right place at the right time, to hit a lovely half-volley, scoring a beautiful, match-winning goal for Brazil in the 83rd minute. That goal lead Brazil into the round of 16, where they will most probably go as group winners, meaning they might face Uruguay, Ghana or South Korea.

Bruno Shines Against Pellistri’s Uruguay

The reason they will most probably not face Portugal, who are also in Group H with the three abovementioned teams, is the fact Portugal got themselves the second win of the tournament as well. Portugal had many problems against Ghana in that 3-2 opening win, but against Uruguay, they managed to keep a clean sheet – winning 2-0 thanks to Bruno Fernandes. It was the Man United playmaker who crossed for Cristiano Ronaldo for the opener, but it turned out that the now former Man United star did not actually touch the ball, so the goal was afterwards rewarded to Bruno instead. When Uruguay tried to dominate and get an important equaliser, they went close to doing so. Facundo Pellistri played for the last half hour, but it did not help much. When Portugal got themselves a stoppage time penalty, Bruno Fernandes converted it coolly to secure Portugal’s place in the round of 16.

Man United To Face Everton In FA Cup

And the last piece of information for this Monday night – Manchester United have been drawn with Everton in the FA Cup third round match, scheduled for early 2023. United will host Everton at Old Trafford, in a match Red Devils will be desperate to win, hoping to make a good cup run this season.