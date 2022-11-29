What Awaits Manchester United In December 2022?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have been on a break for more than two weeks, as have all the other best clubs in Europe. The season has been stopped due to the World Cup going on in Qatar, where Man United players are doing very well so far. But with November slowly coming to an end, it is time for us to actually look more closely this time – instead of talking about World Cup action, we will take a look at what awaits the Red Devils in the final month of 2022.

This was a turbulent year for United, with the team finishing on their worst points tally in Premier League history, switching managers, getting into a new season with plenty of changes and then midway through the campaign even getting rid of Cristiano Ronaldo. All of this will make United fans more eager to see how Erik ten Hag’s reign will unfold and what he will be able to achieve in his first season at Old Trafford. But before we get to the January transfer window, where United will be expected to make some signings – especially in the forward line now that Ronaldo is gone – let’s first talk about the upcoming fixtures.

Manchester United will play a total of five matches during December, but only three of them will be of competitive character. Here is what comes next.

Friendly Matches In Spain

With the season being halted for six weeks due to World Cup, all the Man United players not involved in the tournament got a chance for a bit of a rest midway through the season, to charge their batteries and get prepared for the hectic and much longer second half of the season. But right after that break, the team will have to get back in rhythm and that is why United will play two friendly matches in Spain.

First, there will be the game against Cadiz on 7 December, which will be a good opportunity for Ten Hag to try some new players in the team and test different tactical approaches. Just three days later, United will play their second friendly match, but this time in Seville, as they are set to face Real Betis. These could be interesting tests for United.

League Cup Action Straight Away

Technically, it is possible for some Man United players to feature in the World Cup final on 18 December, but only three days later, their teammates will be in Manchester, playing against Burnley in the League Cup encounter. This match is scheduled for 21 December already, which United will probably play without some of the players who were at the World Cup.

Boxing Day And Final Day Of The Year

And then, United will play two more matches this year, both in the Premier League. This year, United will not actually play on Boxing Day, but 24 hours later, on the 27th. Nottingham Forest will be coming to Old Trafford in the first Premier League match for United after exactly six weeks. Then, it will be a trip for the Red Devils to face Wolves at Molineaux on 31 December, early kick-off.