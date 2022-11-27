Man United Players At The World Cup: Varane First To Reach Round Of 16

Embed from Getty Images

Many Manchester United players are in Qatar, playing for their national teams at the World Cup. Plenty of matches are happening every single day, especially now during the group phase, when our players are trying to help their teams reach the round of 16 of the greatest football competition. But these past couple of days have not really been that amazing for our players in Qatar. At least, there were not as many standout performers, with the likes of England and Netherlands failing to win in the matches they were heavy favourites to do so. Here is how our players fared on Friday and Saturday.

England Disappoint Against USA

Maybe England were brilliant in their first match in Qatar, against Iran, but against the United States, things were not that much fun. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw played full 90 minutes for Gareth Southgate’s team and both had a good performance, Shaw in particular. Marcus Rashford was the late sub, in 78th minute instead of Bukayo Saka, but he was unable to help the team score either. With four points, England may be top of the group, but theoretically, they could still lose out on the round of 16 qualification.

Wales Dreadful In Iran Loss

The reason for that is Wales’ 2-0 loss to Iran just before. Dylan Levitt did not feature this time either, but Rob Page’s team was so poor they were never really close to winning this one. They will hope to upset England in the final match, but that feels unrealistic with performances like this one.

Netherlands Get Just A Point

The Netherlands’ have complicated their group as well, as they drew 1-1 against Ecuador. Man United target Cody Gakpo scored once again, while Tyrell Malacia once again did not get his chance to make a World Cup debut. Still, Netherlands are the favourites to top their group, with their last match being against already eliminated Qatar.

Lisandro Helps Argentina Win

Argentina were going into the game against Mexico as their most important at the tournament, after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia. They knew they had to win this one and they did so, getting to a 2-0 victory at last. Lisandro Martinez played for Argentina at centre-back and this time he started the match, with Lionel Scaloni realising that probably should have been the case against the Saudis as well, before they made their incredible comeback. Argentina won thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez, waiting for their game against Poland in much better mood.

Tunisia Still To Score

Tunisia are all but eliminated from the World Cup, despite still have having theoretical chances to qualify. Their appaling 1-0 loss to Australi means they are with a solitary point and without a single goal scored. Hannibal Mejbri did not get the chance to enter the pitch this time.

France First In Round Of 16

And then there is France. The defending world champions are the first team to qualify for the round of 16, after getting their second win of the tournament thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe against Denmark. On one side, Raphael Varane started the match for the first time since his injury at Man United, and he lasted 75 minutes. On the other hand, Christian Eriksen played full 90 minutes for Denmark, but was unable to do much better to help Denmark remain unbeaten, despite his good performance.