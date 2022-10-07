Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United: Three Things We Learend

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United went on their second consecutive Europa League trip far away from the United Kingdom, and once again, they are getting back with three points. Unlike the clinical dispatching of Sheriff in Moldova, United’s 3-2 win against Omonia in Cypriot capital of Nicosia was much harder and necessitated a second-half comeback from Erik ten Hag’s team. United were shocked early on after conceding just ten minutes into the match, when Karim Ansarifard scored the opener. United managed to get a turnaround thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace sandwiching Anthony Martial’s goal. Another lapse of concentration allowed Omonia to score their second through Nikolas Panagiotou, but that did not cost our boys the three points. Here is everything we learned from this match.

Mistakes Make Things Harder For Devils

Man United went to Cyprus expecting to get another performance as they did in Moldova – a clinical, comfortable win in which the players would not have to spend too much energy. But all of those plans fell off the cliff when Man United conceded just 10 minutes into the game. And it was a mistake from Tyrell Malacia which made things happen for the hosts. Omonia took the most out of Malacia being caught in possession. Sanco’s shaky pass did not help either, but United conceded early on way too easily, which was reminiscent of some of our previous away travels, such as the one against Istanbul Basaksehir. Thankfully, a strong second half performance did not allow such a result to be repeated.

Ten Hag Gets The Right Substitutions

Things were not working for Jadon Sancho, nor was Antony able to make an impact. Bruno Fernandes was far from his best too, so the Erik ten Hag did not want to wat for too long to make changes. And it was exactly his substitutions that altered the flow of the game. Rashford came on instead of Sancho at half-time and needed mere seven minutes to get United back in the game with an equaliser. When Anthony Martial came on after 61 minutes, he needed less than 120 seconds to put United ahead thanks to Rashford’s assist. Right there and then it became clear how good Ten Hag’s changes turned out to be, with Rashford making that even better, with his second goal of the game in the 84th minute. The duo’s performances will be a great boost for Ten Hag’s attacking options, keeping everyone in those positions on their toes.

Cristiano Blanks Again

It seemed that Omonia were the ideal opponent for a struggling Cristiano Ronaldo to start the match and score a goal. This was the chance for the Portuguese to score his 700th club career goal, to become the first man in the history of the sport to do so. But it was not to be. He made a total of eight shots, but only one of them went on target. He even hit woodwork, but ultimately, his only measurable contribution turned out to be the assist for United’s third goal. It is the matter of time when Ronaldo will score goal number 700, but an unlucky evening in Cyprus sums up nicely his rocky start of the campaign so far.