Everton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United are back in Premier League action. After beating Omonia Nicosia away in Cyprus this midweek in Europa League, it is time for the Red Devils to redeem themselves after a disastrous Manchester Derby loss last weekend. The 6-3 scoreline is still drumming in the ears of Man United fans, who were unhappy with team’s performance. That is why the trip to Goodison to face Everton will have to be the opportunity for United to get the three points and get themselves back closer to the race for top four. Frank Lampard’s side proved it is a tricky opponent, even though they may not have won many matches this season. Here is what you need to know ahead of the match against Everton.

Team News

Frank Lampard will have his problems with team selection, thanks to the fact four of his defenders are out of contention. Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Nathan Patterson and Ben Godfrey are all injured and will not participate in this match. Everton, however, have better news in other departments. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from his ligament injury, but will probably start on the bench, while Abdoulaye Doucoure also regained full fitness after a substitute appearance against Southampton.

As for United, the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek are all set to miss out on this match. Raphael Varane could be back in the team, but remains a doubt, as he will have to prove he is fit enough. Apart from that, it seems Ten Hag will not have any other problems in picking his team for the trip to Goodison.

Form Guide

When Everton started the season with two losses against Chelsea and Aston Villa, many started worrying whether Frank Lampard can be the man to lead them forward. But those turned out to be the only losses fro the Toffees. Since then, they proved they are a tough side to beat. After a draw against Nottingham Forest, they drew against Brentford, Leeds and Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby. While they were still without a single win, Everton proceded with consecutive victories: 1-0 against West Ham at home and 2-1 away at Southampton. These wins were of great importance for Everton who will be hoping ahead of a clash with United to at least emulate their performance and result from the Liverpool game.

As for Man United, things have not been ideal recently. Since the start of September they did beat Leicester and Arsenal, but a loss against Real Sociedad showed everyone there is still work to do. But what could we then say for the 3-6 debacle against Manchester City last weekend? This match has made United fans angry with the team’s performance, which was only slightly negated by a hard-fought 3-2 win over Omonia in the Europa League this Thursday. United need to continue picking up wins in the league, especially after that Manchester Derby.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, this will be a tough trip for United. Travels to Goodison are never easy, so that is why we predict Manchester United will get a 1-0 win over Everton, doing just about enough to get the necessary three points.