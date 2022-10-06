CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Omonia

Manchester United are ready for another away day in the Europa League. Erik ten Hag has chosen his starting eleven and there have not been many changes. In fact, the only really big change compared to last weekend is Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the starting lineup, as the sole striker. He will have the back-up in the likes of Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. Casemiro finally starts and he will link up with Christian Eriksen in central midfield. Victor Lindelof gets the nod in defence due to recent injury woes for United in that position, and the back four is completed by Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia. Clearly, David de Gea once again starts in goal.