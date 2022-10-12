Manchester United vs Omonia – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in action in the Europa League. This shortened autumn part of the season, means United are set to play their fourth match in the group already, and we are not at the halfway point in October. But this might be a good thing for Erik ten Hag’s side, which managed to get consecutive wins in the past seven days. After getting thrashed against Man City, wins were exactly what United players needed to get, to rebuild their confidence and quickly forget what happened at the Etihad. Now another match in quick succession against Omonia could be a good opportunity for our team to continue putting up good results.

The Cypriot Cup winners are coming to Old Trafford and considering United’s early loss to Real Sociedad, this will be another match in which Ten Hag’s side will have to win if they want to finish top of the group and skip the two matches in the first knockout round next February. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

Erik ten Hag will not have five players at his disposal for this match. Due to injuries, United will be without Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and captain Harry Maguire. The good news are that Raphael Varane was fit enough to be a substitute against Everton, while it remains to be seen whether Anthony Martial will be in contention and to what extent, following his injury against the Toffees.

As for Omonia, things are much simpler for them. Goalkeeper Fabiano got injured in their loss to AEL last weekend, but that is about it for their injuries. Adam Lang is a booking away from suspension, but the Hungarian centre-back will be in the starting lineup.

Form Guide

Manchester United are not really into drawing matches this season. Things have been either fine or bad for them so far, as the only results they managed to come up with were wins and losses. In the last five games, United managed to get three wins and two losses, to Real Sociedad and Manchester City. But the good news are that United did not ‘fall apart’ after the 6-3 debacle in the Manchester Derby. They won 3-2 against Omonia and then 2-1 against Everton, both times away from home. Another three points on Thursday night would get United to where they want to be in the Europa League – close to Real Sociedad in the race for the top spot.

Omonia, on the other side, are not in ideal situation domestically. After beating Enosis and Doxa, they lost to Man United and it seemed that match took a lot out of them. Omonia lost in Limassol to AEL 1-0, meaning Nicosian side is now in sixth place in the Cypriot league. A trip to Old Trafford will be a special occasion for them, as they will be eager to show their best on the biggest stage.

Predicted Outcome

Considering the sheer quality the Red Devils possess over Omonia, it is clear what everyone will be expecting to happen. This time, we predict Manchester United will beat Omonia 3-1 and get in the right mood for the matches ahead, against Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.