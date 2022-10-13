CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Omonia

Another Thursday, another clash with Omonia! Manchester United are ready to take on the Cypriot side once more, as Erik ten Hag names his starting eleven. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the team in attack, with captain Bruno Fernandes starting behind him. The two of the will have the support of Marcus Rashford and Antony from the wings, while the Brazilian duo will be midfield holders – Fred and Casemiro. David de Gea is once more in goal, while Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof form the centre-back partnership. Of course, Diogo Dalot gets the nod at right-back once again, while Tyrell Malacia is preferred to Luke Shaw on the opposite flank.