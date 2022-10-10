Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back to their winning ways in the Premier League. After a debacle a week ago against Manchester City in the big derby, a trip to Liverpool was fruitful for the Red Devils, as they managed to beat Everton 2-1 at the Goodison. Similarly to the game against Omonia in Europa League last week, Man United conceded an early goal thanks to lost possession in a dangerous situation, but managed to scrape their way back in and then complete the comeback.

Alex Iwobi gave Everton the lead after just five minutes, but it was Antony who equalised merely ten minutes later. Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal just before half-time completed the comeback, earning United three important points. Here is what we learned from this match.

Casemiro Gets It Wrong And Right

This was a match in which Casemiro caught himself to be on the both sides of the spectrum. The Brazilian midfielder finally got his Premier League start, after being in the lineup in Europa League last Thursday. But now he needed just five minutes to see English football is a completely different beast. Casemiro lost a ball in a tricky area, after which Alex Iwobi gave Everton the lead. When Casemiro later on tried to get a penalty in the opposition’s box, he maybe could have realised this was not Spanish La Liga. Ultimately, his rocky start to the match turned into a much better performance, helped by the fact it was Casemiro who linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo to assist him for the winning goal.

Antony Is On A Roll

But before Ronaldo scored the winner, it was Antony who put United back into the game just 10 minutes after conceeding. Antony managed to get one on one with Jordan Pickford, remaining calm until the end and scoring comfortably. This was his third Premier League goal in what was just his third appearance in the competition. His strikes against Arsenal and Man City caught the attention and the Brazilian winger has now shown the qualities he was expected to bring.

Cristiano Is ‘Mr 700’

There has been a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo recently, and most of the time it was not for ideal reasons, but this time they are. Even though he was once again on the bench before having to replace Martial after just half hour, that was not the main talking point – and the main reason for that is the fact that the Portuguese superstar actually scored. Not just any goal – this was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career club goal, becoming the first player in football’s history to achieve it.

More Problems For Martial

And in the end, same old for Anthony Martial. As soon as the Frenchman was back in good form and scoring goals, as he did against Omonia in Europa League, after coming off the bench, new problems arose. Martial first had to end his warm-up earlier, but was able to start his first Premier League match of the season. However, after less than 30 minutes, he had to come off, getting his already third injury of the campaign. These niggling problems are making it even harder on him to get the playing minutes he expects, despite the fact his performances have been good this season.