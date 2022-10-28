Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United were in need of a comfortable victory in the Europa League for two reasons – to stay in the race for the top spot in the group, and to not waste too much energy on the meeting against Sheriff, when there are important Premier League encounters around the corner. And that is exactly what they managed to do, beating the champions of Moldova 3-0. It was Diogo Dalot who opened the scoring just before half-time, before Marcus Rashford doubled the lead some five minutes after the hour mark. Ultimately, Cristiano Ronaldo scored to make the final scoreline with 10 minutes to go, marking his return to the team with a goal. Here is what we learned from United’s comfortable win at Old Trafford.

Man United Can Score From A Set-Piece

Manchester United have been known for years now for their inability to get the most out of set-pieces. While United were often able to get penalties go their way, the number of goals scored after a indirect free-kick or a corner was not great. But against Sheriff, the team managed to break the deadlock exactly this way. It was Christian Eriksen who delivered a great cross from the corner, with Diogo Dalot being the right place to head the ball home. Hopefully, Ten Hag will continue improving United in this segment of play, considering how valuable such goals can be across the entire season.

Garnacho Excels On Senior Debut

It was not something many expected, but most Man United fans welcomed it. Alejandro Garnacho got his first start of his senior club career and he delivered a really good performance. Despite being just 18, the Argentine talent showed from the left wing why many consider him a player that could go far in his career. During his 78 minutes on the pitch, he was exciting, trying to beat his man on every possible occasion, making his display a direct and fearless one. There weas no goal or assist to go to his name, but every time he got the ball, there was excitement rising in the stands of Old Trafford. And for a good reason.

More Options Welcome For The Right Flank

Man United are known for having many options on the left flank. That is the case at left-back since Tyrell Malacia’s arrival, but also on the wing, with Ten Hag being able to switch between Sancho, Rashford, Martial and even Garnacho. But on the right, things are predictable. Diogo Dalot is the only right full-back Ten Hag trusts so far, while Antony is the only clear choice for the right wing. We still have not seen Facundo Pellistri and what he could bring to the table, but considering the length of a season, United will sometimes need to give rest to Dalot and Antony.

Ronaldo Returns With A Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United’s starting eleven and he scored the goal, the third of the night. The Portuguese has been creating a lot of controversy around this team from even before the season started, and it seems that might go on for a while more, considering there are new reports of him wanting to leave Old Trafford. Ten Hag has so far managed to show Ronaldo who is the boss in the dressing room and with his goal scored, Cristiano will have to keep proving he can be a regular starter.