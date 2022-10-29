Manchester United vs West Ham United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in Premier League action! After their fourth consecutive Europa League win, which was this Thursday against Sheriff at Old Trafford (3-0), the Red Devils are staying put in Manchester, to host West Ham United. The team is getting in better shape with every game passing by, with Erik ten Hag clearly managing to slowly but steadily improve the team as a unit. Man United are on a good run of results in the past four weeks, with the victory against Tottenham Hotspur remaining in positive memory among the fans. But now West Ham could be a tricky opponent, with former Man United boss David Moyes knowing how to get the victory at Old Trafford. Maybe that win for his team last year was in League Cup, but the Devils should still be careful here.

Team News

It will be interesting to see which team will Ten Hag choose for this game and whether this will be another league match in which Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench. We know that Raphael Varane will not return from injury before the World Cup, but Harry Maguire could get his first Premire League appearance since September, following his return from injury against Sheriff. Good news are that Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be in the matchday squad, but we should not expect either of them to start.

As for West Ham, Moyes will be waiting to see whether Lucas Paqueta is ready following his shoulder injury from a couple of weeks ago. Craig Dawson could be back in team, but probably just on the bench, meaning West Ham will have nearly the strongest team in action on Sunday.

Form Guide

It has been four weeks since Man United lost 6-3 to Man City and since then, things have been going in a much better direction for Erik ten Hag’s side. The boys played seven matches since, winning five and getting two draws. After beating Omonia, Everton and then Omonia again, the Devils drew 0-0, which could be said to be their only slightly worse result than expected. But then, things were remedied right away with a strong 2-0 victory over Spurs, followed by a good performance in a 1-1 draw away at Chelsea. This week, United won 3-0 against Sheriff, confirming they will be hosting West Ham in a great moment.

But West Ham are also doing great. Since the start of October, they played eight matches and only lost 1-0 at Liverpool’s Anfield. Prior to that, there were good wins against Wolves, Anderlecht, Fulham and Anderlecht again, before their run of four wins was stopped by a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Following the Liverpool loss, David Moyes’ side returned to winning ways, beating Bournemouth 2-0 and Silkeborg in Conference League 1-0.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, this could be a close match. Ten Hag’s team are favourites and we predict Manchester United will beat West Ham 2-1, and continue their good run of results.