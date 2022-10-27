CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Sheriff

Manchester United are ready for the match against Sheriff in the Europa League and there are some interesting changes in the starting lineup Erik ten Hag has chosen. Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the team, starting as the lone striker, after missing out on the Chelsea match due to indiscipline. Alejandro Garnacho gets a surprising start on the left wing, while Tyrell Malacia returns at left-back ahead of Luke Shaw. Bruno Fernandes captains the team, with Antony on the right wing and Christian Eriksen and Casemiro as the double pivot. Victor Lindelof starts now that Varane is injured, while Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot complete the back four. David de Gea is in goal, as usual.