Manchester United 1-0 Omonia: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United get their third consecutive Europa League win this season, but similarly to last week, it was not an easy ride this time either. Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Omonia 1-0 in the dying minutes of the match, when the substitute Scott McTominay managed to finally find a way past the phenomenal Francis Uzoho, who was making United struggle throughout.

Uzoho Shines In One Of Those Games

Seven days prior, Man United struggled against Omonia as they had to come from behind to get the three points and they still managed to concede twice. At Old Trafford, such a match was never to repeat. But then again, it was not a huge surprise that this match went the way it did. It was one of those games for United when they could not score for 93 minutes, despite making more than 30 shots and having 78 per cent of the ball. It was also one of those games for Omonia’s backup goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who made 12 saves and rightfully deserved to be named man of the match. Nothing was going past him, until McTominay appeared with the surprising winner.

Sancho And Shaw Bring The Impulse

Man United were doing well throughout, except for the part about scoring goals, but things were not clicking enough on the left flank. Marcus Rashford was not at his best, while Tyrell Malacia could not add more impulse in the attack this time around. But when Ten Hag brought in Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw instead of Antony and Malacia, things changed. Sancho was moved to the left and he had some good moves with Shaw by his side, making United more dangerous in the final 30 minutes of the match.

McTominay The Unexpected Hero

When this match started, probably no one thought that it was Scott McTominay who will come up with a stoppage time winner against the Cypriot side. But then again, not many expected the Scot to remain on the bench. With McTominay suspended for the upcoming match against Newcastle, this could have been a good chance for him to give rest to either Fred or Casemiro. That did not happen, with McTominay remaining on the bench, coming on for Casemiro after 81 minutes. At least McTominay will be hoping to regain his place in the team for the match against Spurs afterwards.

Man United Need To Push For Top Spot

And in the end, this win was very important for Man United, but with Real Sociedad’s win against Sheriff Tiraspol at the same time, the Devils are still three points behind the Spanish side. There are two more games left, with United set to host Sheriff, before they go to Spain and face the Basque side. And it is this match that will be crucial for United’s chances of finishing in top spot in this group. This will be further more important for Ten Hag’s side, since the second place in the group leads to two extra matches in the play-off knockout round. Managing to finish above Sociedad will mean no European football before March. And that is something to fight for.