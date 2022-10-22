CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Chelsea

Manchester United are ready for another tough Premier League battle and this is Erik ten Hag’s team for the trip to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge. Cristiano Ronaldo gets another snub, as Marcus Rashford starts in attack, with a slight change in formation. Antony and Jadon Sancho are the two wingers, while Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes play in a more attacking minded role than Casemiro, who could be the only defensive midfielder. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the two centre-backs, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw start as the full-backs, while David de Gea is once again in goal.