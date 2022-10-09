CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are back in Premier League action and here is the team Erik ten Hag chose for the trip to Everton’s Goodison. Changes up front came, with Marcus Rashford starting on the right wing and Anthony Martial in the striker’s position, as the two of them shined on Thursday night in Europa League. This means Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench again, while the likes of Antony and Bruno Fernandes complete the forward line. Casemiro gets the start alongside Christian Eriksen in central midfield, while Victor Lindelof is paired with Lisandro Martinez in central defence. Diogo Dalot is the right-back, while Luke Shaw gets his place ahead of Tyrell Malacia on the opposite flank. David de Gea is as usual in goal for the Red Devils.