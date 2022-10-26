Manchester United vs Sheriff – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are back in action in the Europa League! After a run of three matches in the Premier League in quick succession, it is time for our fifth match in the European competition and another one in which the Red Devils will be big favourites to win the three points. Sheriff Tiraspol are coming to Old Trafford, in what will be a game United have to win if they are to remain in the race for the top spot and thus skipping the first knockout round of the Europa League in early 2023. Here is everything you need to know ahead of this match.

Team News

Man United will have to make a change in the back four, considering Raphael Varane’s injury against Chelsea. Because of it, the Frenchman will not play for United again before the World Cup, which probably means seeing more of Victor Lindelof in the starting lineups. Also, the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams all remain sidelined and will not feature tomorrow. We could see Harry Maguire and Donny van de Beek in action, even though they remain candidates for the bench. It will be interesting to see whether Cristiano Ronaldo will get the nod in this match, after his recent antics of leaving the team before the end of the game against Spurs.

As for Sheriff, they will be without Armel Zohouri, the right-back who got sent-off against Real Sociedad. There will not be too many problems for them, as the likes of Moussa Kyabou and Iyayi Atiemwen are back in contention, following their served suspensions.

Form Guide

Manchester United are in pretty good form ever since that 3-6 loss in the Manchester Derby. They are without a defeated in the six matches since, beating first Omonia, Everton and then Omonia again, all with one-goal difference. In the past 10 days, United won five out of nine possible points in the league, but then again, they did not have the easiest of schedules. First, it was a 0-0 draw against Newcastle at home, which was where the fans definitely expected a win, but the performance against Tottenham Hotspur afterwards was so good (2-0) that everyone forgot about the Magpies. Last weekend, United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in a hard fought match, but still managed to show a good outing.

As for Sheriff things have not been perfect, although they are already comfortably sitting atop of the Moldovan league table with a six-point gap. However, that gap could have been much bigger had they not lost to Petrocub last weekend, the team sitting in second place. It was a 1-0 away loss for Sheriff, who previously defeated Speranta Drochia 6-0 in Moldovan Cup. It’s fair to say the game against United will be a rather different one.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, we predict Manchester United will beat Sheriff 3-1 at Old Trafford. This will be a comfortable win for Erik ten Hag’s side, who could use a bit more of rotation in the starting lineup, ahead of their Sunday match against West Ham.