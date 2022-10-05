Omonia vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have got a proper slap last weekend against Manchester City and it seems that their Europa League game against Omonia is coming at a perfect time to try and ease the pain from the embarassing result. Erik ten Hag’s side will be heavy favourites to win the three points in Cyprus and here is everything you should know ahead of United’s third Europa League game this season.

Team News

Omonia will have a tough job in itself, but it will be even harder for them due to missing out on some of their players. Hector Yuste and Moreto Cassama are expected to miss out on this game after getting injured a while back during Europa League commitments. They are the main problems for the Cypriot side, while things are not so problematic for Man United.

Erik ten Hag will be without Raphael Varane after his injury against Man City. The situation is not so bad, but he will still not travel to Cyprus as United will be looking for others to fill in. Harry Maguire could also miss out, while Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will not feature in this match. This game could be a good chance for us to see Cristiano Ronaldo start, after sitting out the entire Manchester Derby last weekend.

Form Guide

Omonia is not really doing that great in the Cypriot League. They are sitting in fourth place with nine points after the first five matches. They are trailing three points behind Aris Limassol, but this is still an important improvement for them. Last season, they finished seventh in the league, but thanks to winning the Cypriot Cup, they managed to sneak in into Europa League. They were on a run of four losses in five matches, which included two Europa League defeats, against Sheriff and Real Sociedad. Now, however, they have won 4-0 against Enosis and 2-0 against Doxa, meaning they will be in a much better mood when Manchester United come to town.

And the Red Devils themselves will have a big desire to make things better. After a long break without a match, they came back to action with a terrible 6-3 loss to Manchester City last weekend. Prior to that, they also lost 1-0 against Real Sociedad in Europa League, meaning they nw have to dispatch other teams in the group without much fuss. They have done that against Sheriff in Moldova with a 3-0 victory and a similar result in Cyprus would be very much welcome.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, there should be no doubts about which outcome everyone will be expecting. We predict Manchester United will beat Omonia 2-0, in a simple, not-too-flashy performance. With Cristiano Ronaldo back in the team and with Omonia getting thrashed against Sheriff, there could be a case for a much more convincing victory. However, the most important thing for United will be to get the three points without wasting too much energy and keeping all the boys healthy.