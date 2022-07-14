Man United And Barcelona Agree On Frenkie De Jong Transfer Details

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are coming on the back of their worst Premier League campaign in these past 30 years and a lot of work is expected to be done before the end of August. Erik ten Hag’s arrival was always going to be bring a lot of stories about United wanting to make many changes to the squad and they are still expected to happen. However, so far there has not been a lot of things done in that regard. Tyrell Malacia has joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord, and he will be expected to improve the competition at left-back. That also means Alex Telles could be in trouble in terms of his future at Old Trafford. However, many other positions are of higher priority. Such as central midfield.

That is why Man United have been trying to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona. This transfer story has been turning into a proper transfer saga, taking up the most of the summer transfer window so far. Many stories have been written about the possibility of the Dutchman joining Man United, but also of his unwillingness to actually leave Barcelona.

Man United And Barcelona Strike A Deal

But now reports from Fabrizio Romano are suggesting there have been some very important, if not entirely conclusive news about this potential deal. According to the well-established Italian journalist, Manchester United and Barcelona have made a full agreement for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong. The agreement is worth a total of 85 million euros, with the 75 million euros guaranteed and the rest going through add-ons and bonuses. While these news are great for the Devils, as they finally managed to get on the same page with the Spanish giants, it is not going to bring this transfer all that much closer.

That was just one part of the job that was necessary to get done, but now the more complicated one is expected to start. Man United need to find an agreement with Frenkie de Jong, who is still unsure about what he wants to do. The Dutch midfielder would prefer to stay at Barca and he is unhappy with how the club have been trying to push him out, as he is ultimately their only player of a high market worth they could do without next season. Barcelona’s dire financial situation has made them do anything they can to get rid of De Jong, but he is still not sure if he wants to make the move.

Erik ten Hag wants to make him a central player to the system he wants to implement at Old Trafford and there are no doubts De Jong would be of great importance to Man United next season. But it is still up to the player to decide whether he wants to make the swithc from the club where he enjoys himself, even though the club are not really interested in keeping him around.