Five Players Manchester United Could Target In Their Final Year Of Contract

Manchester United are preparing for a new season and hopefully new era under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has joined the club after leaving Ajax and is already doing a lot of work in creating a new Man United side, trying to bring them back to where they belong. But that will not be a simple or a quick process fans will enjoy at all times. There will be bumpy roads and that is why Ten Hag wants to create a squad in his mould, to restructure it and give it a new style of play.

But for that, the Red Devils will also need some new players. Transfer targets are being mentioned constantly, Tyrell Malacia has been the only real signing so far, while the likes of Christian Eriksen are expected to make the move as well. But what about the players we are not really seeing in the media, that could be of interest to United?

We are not to say here United will go after these players, but let’s have a look at five players which have entered the final year of their contracts. All of the players below will have their contracts run out in June 2023 and that could be a chance for United either this summer, or in the next two transfer windows, to sign some of these players for a much lower transfer fee.

Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is a 27-year-old centre-back from Inter Milan. He was linked with a move to United in recent years, but nothing ever came of it. With Skriniar playing at the highest level in Italy for some time, maybe in the near future he could be lured to make a move to England. Man United would get an improvement on Harry Maguire and next summer Raphael Varane will also turn 30. United could want another defender of a really high calibre.

N’Golo Kante

This move is not so realistic, mostly because N’Golo Kante will be 32 years old this time next year. This summer, he will not be making a move away from Chelsea and with the French midfielder well past his peak, United might not really be interested in signing him. But, he is an intruiging name to keep tabs on.

Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans, the Belgian central midfielder from Leicester City, has had a couple of really good seasons in the Premier League and he was one of the players also linked with a potential move to Man United. The Devils should keep an eye on him next season and follow his situation. If he does not sign a new deal at the King Power Stadium, he would be a real steal to get on a free transfer next summer. Or, who knows, maybe even on a transfer fee before that.

Houssem Aouar

Aouar is a cultured French central midfielder many in England do not know a lot about. But his performances for Lyon have been attracting interest for a while. If he remains at Lyon once the summer transfer window starts, United should really explore the option of signing him. He could fit in Erik ten Hag’s style of play and United could get a really good player at a discount.

Fabian Ruiz

And ultimately, another player of similar ilk. Fabian Ruiz is a typical Spanish central midfielder, with quick feet with the ball in his possession and an even sharper mind. He has been doing great at Napoli and he could be another player to keep following next season.