Christian Eriksen Signs For Manchester United – Let’s See What He Can Bring

Manchester United have confirmed Christian Eriksen as their new signing! The Red Devils are starting to get in the groove at last for this summer transfer window. After getting Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Man United have now confirmed the arrival of the Danish playmaker. While Lisandro Martinez is also expected to join and Frenkie de Jong is still being pursued, Eriksen has decided to choose his next club and he opted for the Devils.

Man United confirmed Eriksen’s arrival, who has signed a three-year contract. With former Tottenham Hotspur player being 30 years old, this will probably be his last chance at the highest level to get the most out of his career which could have easily ended last summer. It was then that Eriksen suffered from a heart-attack during the European Championship match between Denmark and Finland. Eriksen was, medically speaking, dead for about five months, before the doctors managed to resuscitate him and bring him back at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

And while the scenes of Eriksen almost losing his life shocked the entire world, the player himself never gave up on his career. After recuperating and surgically inserting a defibrilator next to his heart, he was unable to continue his career at Inter Milan, due to strict laws in Italy forbidding players after such procedures to play at the professional level. Eriksen joined Brentford during the January transfer window and duly shined throughout the second half of the campaign.

He improved the Bees and helped them to a comfortable finish of the campaign, miles away from the relegation battle. But as summer was starting to approach, Eriksen started getting more and more opportunities to join different clubs. Tottenham Hotspur were said to be interested in returning their former player, while Brentford were also doing their best to somehow keep the Dane at the club. But that was never going to be easy, especially with Man United entering the race. Erik ten Hag’s wish was ultimately fulfilled and United got themselves a great, experienced player, who maybe could be past his peak, but could be of much use for this new team on a shorter term, for the next couple of seasons.

Eriksen is also arriving as a free agent, which helps United due to not having to spend a lot of money on him as well, as they are planning to do for Frenkie de Jong. The Danish playmaker could be an interesting fit for the Devils, as he does not have to play in the number 10 role in order to offer those playmaking abilities. Ten Hag could also use Eriksen on the left wing, from where he was known to be able to cut inside and create chances from deeper areas. His movements inwards could also offer more quality for United in those half-spaces which are the most dangerous for opposing defences, giving enough space to an incoming left-back, for example. It will also be interesting to see Eriksen’s dynamics with Bruno Fernandes, who also likes to create a lot. Let’s see what will Erik ten Hag bring out of Christian Eriksen.