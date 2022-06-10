Manchester United Players On International Duty In June 2022 – Part 3

Embed from Getty Images

The prolonged end of the season is still going on. The international break during June is the longer one than usual and now many Manchester United players have already played their third match for their national sides, after an exhaustive club campaign. UEFA and other confederations have decided to put four games for all teams in these two weeks and now we are getting closer to the end. That is why we have been closely following Man United players in action. In the past three days, we had seen six of our players in action, some of them enjoying themselves on the pitch, but some of them struggling, too.

England – Harry Maguire

England had to face one of the strongest possible opponents in Nations League and did well to get a 1-1 draw in Germany. Gareth Southgate’s team managed to earn an important point thanks to a Harry Kane penalty. The team also featured Man United’s Harry Maguire, who played full 90 minutes as part of a back four which had seen him play alongside Kieran Trippier, Man United’s former target. Maguire did well in partnership with Man City rival John Stones.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

Scotland failed to qualify for the World Cup as the final European team to do so, but they did well in their Nations League match against Armenia. Scotland won 2-0 at home, with Scott McTominay only entering the pitch for the last 15 minutes. By then, Scotland were already clear winners, with Ralston’s and McKenna’s goals coming in the first half.

Wales – Dylan Levitt

Wales and the Netherlands faced again in the Nations League and once again, it was a huge heartbreak for the Welsh. Netherlands won 2-1, but only after both teams exchanged goals in the stoppage time. Norrington-Davies equalised in the 92nd minute, only for Weghorst to shock the hosts two minutes later. Dylan Levitt did well during the 67 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Portugal – Cristiano And Bruno

Portugal are doing well in the A division of the Nations League as they now defeated Czech Republic 2-0 at home. Cristiano Ronaldo captained the team and played full 90 minutes, but did not help his team with a goal or an assist. Those came after Bernardo Silva’s assists for Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes in the first half. Ronaldo also earned a yellow card for a foul early in the second half, while Bruno Fernandes played for the final 25 minutes, replaced William Carvalho.

Sweden – Anthony Elanga

Sweden really did not start well in the Nations League this year. Sure, they did beat Slovenia, but after losing to local rivals Norway, they now also lost to Serbia at home. Serbia won 1-0 thanks to a Luka Jovic goal, while on the other hand, Sweden’s Man United player Anthony Elanga did not have a great time. Elanga started on the right wing in a 4-1-4-1 formation, but was unable to do anything worthwhile against Serbia’s 3-4-2-1 setup. He was often troubled on his side of the pitch, especially by Filip Kostic in the second half.