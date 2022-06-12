Manchester United Players On International Duty In June 2022 – Part 4

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are still on this prolonged international duty which was imposed on national teams due to a World Cup being moved to November and December. Some of our players had a really good time in the past two days, so here is everything you need to know about how they fared.

Tunisia – Hannibal Mejbri

Tunisia went to Japan to play a traditional Kirin Cup tournament, which is being held pretty much every June. They faced Chile in the first of their two matches and they defeated them 2-0. Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri this time did not start, but he came on for the last ten minutes of the game. If Tunisia beat Japan in the final match of the tournament next Tuesday, they will win the Kirin Cup.

France – No Varane

The world champions France have started their Nations League campaign in a really poor fashion. Head coach Didier Deschamps is trying out various players and testing them ahead of the World Cup, but a 1-1 draw against Austria is far from what France deem good enough. Raphael Varane was not part of the matchday squad, as he got injured in one of the previous matches on international duty.

Scotland – Scott McTominay

We said Scotland started well in the Nations League recently, when they easily dispatched Armenia, but their trip to Republic of Ireland was far from any good. Ireland defeated them 3-0 with Scott McTominay playing for the losing side. He partnered with Callum McGregor in midfield, in a not so great 3-4-2-1 system Scotland opted for. Ireland had no problems cutting through them and McTominay’s 90 minutes on the pitch could not prevent a tough loss.

England – Harry Maguire

England managed to stop Germany in their last Nations League match, getting a draw away from home, but now in Wolverhampton, they could not get the better of Italy. In what was a rematch of the European Championship final from last summer, England and Italy drew 0-0 in a drab draw. Harry Maguire did really well in defence, starting alongside Fikayo Tomori. He played full 90 minutes in a match which had shown just how tired the players from both teams were.

Wales – Dylan Levitt

The Welsh got themselves a really tough group in A division of the Nations League and they are doing really well so far. Despite losing to the Netherlands in shocking manner, they now managed to get a 1-1 draw against Belgium. This match, however, did not give us a chance to see Man United’s Dylan Levitt in action, after his fine performance against the Netherlands.

Uruguay – Pellistri (And Cavani)

Uruguay had played another friendly match, this time against Panama instead of Jamaica, as it was expected at first. And they destroyed the Central American side 5-0 with the help of two Manchester United players. Technically, Edinson Cavani is still a Man United player, as his contract is ending on 30 June, when he will be leaving to join another club. Cavani scored two goals as he started alongside the other Man United player in the squad, Facundo Pellistri. The two of them were part of a 4-3-3 formation, in which Pellistri did not score, but still had a really good match. Pellistri played for 61 minutes, while Cavani came off after 76 minutes.