Manchester United Players On International Duty In June 2022 – Part 2

The June internationals are in full swing and Manchester United have several players in action at this late stage of the season. Here is how our players fared in the past three days.

England – Harry Maguire

A huge shock for England at the start of the UEFA Nations League Division A match against Hungary, as the Three Lions lost 1-0 in Budapest’s Puskas Arena. Harry Maguire was in the starting lineup and played for full 90 minutes as the left of the three centre-backs. He earned a yellow card and was unable to help his team get a positive result against the team position in the 40th place in FIFA rankings.

Tunisia – Hannibal Mejbri

Tunisia managed to qualify for World Cup, but they disappointed with a 0-0 draw against Botswana in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Hannibal Mejbri only got on the pitch in the 90th minute, so he did not have enough time to change the scoreline.

Wales

What a huge night for Wales! After beating Ukraine 1-0 at home turf, Wales have qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years! They won their play-off match at last, although Man United’s Dylan Levitt was not part of the team this time. Wales will be in the group with England, the USA and Iran in Qatar later this year.

Portugal – Cristiano Ronaldo And Bruno

A great match for Portugal in the Nations League, as the former European champions defeated Switzerland 4-0! Cristiano Ronaldo scored a first-half brace to improve his world record tally in terms of international goals, while Bruno Fernandes also featured. Bruno played 67 minutes, before getting substituted, and he also earned a yellow card.

Sweden – Anthony Elanga

Sweden may have started with a win in Nations League, but against Norway, they lost 2-1 at home. Anthony Elanga was the only Man United player in the team, as he entered the pitch after 66 minutes, replacing Emil Forsberg. He had a great game, scoring the only goal for Sweden, but by then, it was already clear Norway were going to win the match.

Uruguay – Pellistri (And Cavani)

Uruguay faced the United States in a friendly match which resulted in a 0-0 draw. Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani both came on in the second half. Cavani, the departing striker from Man United, replaced Maxi Gomez, while Pellistri played for the last 25 minutes instead of Varela. Neither managed to break the deadlock.

Brazil – Fred

Brazil are enjoying their tour of Asia. After beating South Korea 5-1, this time they got only a 1-0 win against Japan. The only goal came from Neymar’s penalty, while Man United’s Fred again started in the midfield three, alongside Real Madrid’s Casemiro. Fred played for 71 minutes. On the other hand, Alex Telles did not get a single minute on the pitch this time either.

France

The world champions have not started well in the Nations League this season. After losing to Denmark, France now drew 1-1 against Croatia, in what was the replay of the World Cup final in 2018. Raphael Varane did not feature this time, as he was not part of the matchday squad due to the injury he sustained against Denmark.