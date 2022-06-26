Man United Transfer News: Pereira To Remain In England, Devils Target Malacia?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting into the groove of this transfer window. There are more and more players the Devils are looking at and the club is being linked with new names almost on a daily basis. While we are waiting to hear more about the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen, the Man United targets for the past few weeks, there are more interesting news surrounding the club. Here is everything you need to know.

Pereira To Move To Fulham?

Andreas Pereira has spent a lot of time on loans ever since joining Manchester United and his last spell at Flamengo has been good for him. He returned to his native Brazil to play for the richest and one of the greatest clubs in Brazil. Flamengo have been trying to since to get Pereira on a permanent deal and buy him from United, but it seems they are getting further away from that. Now, the midfielder could be staying in the Premier League.

According to reports from Brazil, Fulham have found an agreement in principle with Man United to sign Pereira. The deal would be worth 10 million euors, plus three million euors in add-ons. That was about the amount of money Man United wanted from Flamengo previously, but the Brazilians wanted to knock the price down. Fulham are now reportedly negotiating with Pereira as they try to sign him and the decision is in his hands. This could be a move Pereira would be ready to make, despite him enjoying himself in his native Brazil.

Fulham are a Premier League club again and unlike the last couple of times, they are ready to do everything to remain in the Premier League for years to come. With Pereira they could get a fairly experienced midfielder who was simply not good enough to make it at Man United.

Man United Interested In Malacia

Manchester United have other interests in this transfer window. We have been mentioning Frenkie de Jong for a while as a United target, there was a lot of talk about Christian Eriksen and those potential deals are going to continue being a talking point around the club. But Manchester United are now reportedly interested in Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia. He is a soon-to-be 23-year-old left-back from the Netherlands. Reportedly, Lyon have already made three bids for the player who has three years left on his current contract with the Rotterdam side.

Malacia is someone Ten Hag knows very well from his time at Ajax, clearly being impressed with the player. The left-back has even made five appearances for the Netherlands national team so far and the Sunday Times claim Man United could progress this deal once Frenkie de Jong’s arrival is secured. When that will happen or whether it will at all is a different matter. A potential arrival of Malacia could be the end for one of the current left-backs, most notably Alex Telles who has not impressed so much since joining from Porto.