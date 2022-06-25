Is Cristiano Ronaldo Staying At Manchester United?

Embed from Getty Images

Interesting news surround Manchester United during the transfer window on a daily basis. While in recent days and weeks we had the chance to read in the media about United’s interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, or the free agent and former Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, now the more shocking news have caught the attention of football fans around the world.

Some media reports are suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo could be leaving Manchester United this summer. Various reports across Europe are mentioning different things. After some claims by Spanish Marca that Ronaldo would like to return to Real Madrid, the German outlet Sport1 started reporting Ronaldo was offered by his agents to Bayern Munich. The Bavarian club was reportedly not interested in getting into such conversations, but the reports did not end there.

The Athletic also reported that Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly held a meeting in Portugal last week with Jorge Mendes. Reportedly, one of the subjects among the two of them was Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation, as well as the idea of the Portuguese superstar switching from Manchester United to Chelsea this summer. It is unclear at this stage whether Chelsea will want to pursue the opportunity of signing Ronaldo, and as things stand, Man United want to keep him. So what is the truth here?

Now, the clear response from Manchester United was that Ronaldo is going nowhere and that is 100 per cent in the plans of Erik ten Hag for the upcoming season. But the fact that various media outlets across three different countries have heard a similar story – of Ronaldo being offered to a rich club which will play in the Champions League – is clearly a good indication of what Ronaldo would like to happen. He is not so much eager to leave Man United as he is to play in the Champions League next season. That is something which will not happen with Man United and Ronaldo is now at the crossroads.

At the age of 37, he is eager to not miss out on Champions League football, where he would like to continue breaking records and fighting for the Champions League trophies. At United, that will not happen any time soon, so Ronaldo’s eagerness to at least explore other options makes sense, even though it might not sit well with the fans.

But will Cristiano Ronaldo actually move this summer and leave Old Trafford for the second time? Our answer is simple – no. Cristiano Ronaldo will probably remain at Man United for several reasons. The first one is that he is wanted by the club and the manager, with Ten Hag looking forward to working with one of the greatest players in history of this sport.

But then there are other practical aspects. How much would certain clubs have to offer Man United in order to get themselves a 37-year-old who will also be a really expensive player in terms of wages. Yes, maybe Ronaldo is worth it, even though that’s another question that the last campaign has brought up. But clubs will not be rushing so much to get themselves a player who will naturally have to play less and less as the time goes by.