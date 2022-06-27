Man United Make Progress In Signing De Jong

Embed from Getty Images

The transfer stories about Manchester United and their potential signigns continue. We are almost in July, but the Red Devils still have not signed a single player for the upcoming season. Erik ten Hag’s early arrival at the club was supposed to make the club hurry up with their dealings and hopefully bring in signings early on, so that the new manager could be more certain of how his squad was going to look like once the pre-season kicks in.

But so far, nothing has happened yet, although there have been some positive news during the last few days. Manchester United’s interest in Frenkie de Jong is still one of the main talking points.

Agreement With Barcelona Is Close

There has been more than a month of transfer stories surrounding Man United and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. United have swiftly made clear they are interested in the Dutchman, as Ten Hag wants to reunite with the player he managed to get the most out of, while they worked at Ajax. But Frenkie is now a Barcelona player and for weeks we have been hearing about the player not really being interested in leaving Camp Nou. But with Barcelona’s financial struggles, they could really use selling a player for a hefty fee, and it helps Barca that De Jong is one of the players club feels could do without next season.

Now the Telegraph are reporting that Manchester United are on the verge of finding an agreement for De Jong for 69 million pounds. Their sources at both ends of the deal claim that talks are progressing well although United have yet to start discussing personal terms with the player. These are great news for United, as they could be finding a complete deal with Barcelona very soon, if all the details get right for both sides. But then there is the player himself. Will De Jong ultimately say yes and move to Manchester?

De Jong Ready To Make The Move?

It is not a simple question to answer, but with the passage of time, it seems like he could be more and more open to that. De Jong loved working with Ten Hag and that could be a big plus for him to accept United’s offer. Also, De Jong has realised he is not that wanted at Barcelona, as the club want to use him as a player who will help them raise the necessary money for this transfer window. We know the Dutchman’s priority would be to stay at Barcelona, but with the way they have been doing their best to offload him, De Jong could realise he needs to start a new chapter.

The 25-year-old was one of the important Barcelona players last season, but not as crucial as his playing time would make it seem. He made 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting five, amounting to 3500 minutes spent on the pitch. But with the arrival of the talented players in his position, such as Gavi and Pedri, Barcelona are positive that they could do without De Jong. Those are great news for Man United, as they could get themselves one of the players to build the midfield around and make him an integral part of the system Ten Hag is expected to bring to Old Trafford.